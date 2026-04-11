﻿Identity of woman’s body found in Galiyat’s tourist area Tauheedabad could not be established, public’s help sought

Authorities in Abbottabad have made an urgent appeal to the public for help in identifying the incomplete human skeletal remains discovered in the tourist area of Tauheedabad, Galiyat, which are suspected to be those of a woman.

According to a statement issued today by the spokesperson for the Abbottabad Police, personnel from the Donga Gali police station recovered human bones on the evening of April 11. Pieces of clothing and a woman’s slipper were also found at the scene, leading investigators to believe the deceased may be a woman.

Law enforcement officials secured the scene as per procedure and took the skeletal remains into their custody.

The remains have been sent to a laboratory for post-mortem and DNA testing, which are crucial for the identification process.

The Abbottabad Police has appealed to anyone with information related to this case or who knows of any missing woman to come forward immediately. The public is requested to contact SP Havelian Jamil-ur-Rehman Qureshi or DSP Galiyat to assist in identifying the deceased.

The authorities have assured that the identity of any informant will be kept completely confidential.