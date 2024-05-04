﻿IIOJK people united to safeguard identity: Mufti

President of Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, has reiterated the Kashmiris’ demand to rollback the decisions made on August 5, 2019, emphasizing that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir stand united to safeguard their unique identity.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Saturday, addressing people in Budhal area of Rajouri, Mehbooba said that the removal of special status on August 5, 2019 by the Modi government was unacceptable to the people of IIOJK irrespective of their creed, caste, or religion.

“Our identity was snatched. Our special status was snatched. This is unacceptable to us,” the PDP President said. She highlighted the concerns of various communities, who feel marginalized and dispossessed by the changes imposed on the region. She said that even Jammu’s Dogra community was reeling over the removal of the special status because people’s resources there were also being taken away.

Mehbooba Mufti also criticized the suppression of dissent, citing the use of the Public Safety Act (PSA) against youth who dare to raise their voices against day-to-day issues. She said, “The administration is trying to present a different picture as if streams of milk are flowing everywhere in Jammu and Kashmir. The reality is frighteningly depressing. People are being disenchanted with each passing day. Silence of the graveyard has been enforced”.

Urging people to do everything whatever is in their hands to protect their identity, Mehbooba said, “This is our land, and we will protect our identity at all costs”.