Illegal gateway exchange raided in Burewala 

February 13, 2020

Islamabad, February 13, 2020 (PPI-OT):In its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) carried out a successful raid, in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in Burewala. The raid was conducted at Anwar Town, Burewala. During the raid, 4 illegal gateways, 128 ports, 1 laptop, 1 USB and an internet device along with other equipment were recovered.

Further investigations are underway. This successful raid against the grey operators were made possible because of continuous monitoring, proactive and persistent efforts by PTA and cooperation of FIA in curbing grey traffic.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations,

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)

PTA Headquarters, Sector F- 5/1, Islamabad – 44000, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-2878152

Fax: +92-51- 9219921

Email: pr@pta.gov.pk

Website: https://www.pta.gov.pk

Related Posts