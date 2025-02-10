Islamabad: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission is set to visit Pakistan to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment, marking a significant step in the country’s ongoing efforts to combat corruption and improve governance. This initiative forms part of the IMF’s broader strategy to support member countries in establishing frameworks for sustained economic growth through enhanced transparency and accountability.
According to a statement by Press Information Department, the IMF has been instrumental in promoting good governance by advising on macroeconomic reforms and supporting public sector transparency. The upcoming assessment will focus on identifying corruption vulnerabilities in six key state functions: fiscal governance, central bank governance and operations, financial sector oversight, market regulation, rule of law, and anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML-CFT).
The mission will engage with several key organizations in Pakistan, including the Finance Division, Federal Board of Revenue, and the State Bank of Pakistan. The assessment aims to recommend actions for strengthening governance and integrity, which will aid the government in implementing reforms to foster transparency and strengthen institutional capacities.
Since the adoption of the Framework for Enhanced Engagement on Governance in 2018, the IMF has conducted similar assessments in countries such as Sri Lanka, Mauritania, and Cameroon. The findings of these assessments are expected to assist Pakistan in achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth by addressing corruption vulnerabilities and promoting transparency.
