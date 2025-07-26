The Supreme Court of Pakistan has mandated immediate arrests following bail rejections, deeming any postponement unlawful. Chief Justice Yahya Afridi authored the judgment, stressing adherence to court rulings as paramount to the judicial process.

The four-page verdict, issued by a panel led by Chief Justice Afridi, clarified that submitting an application to the Supreme Court does not automatically shield an individual from detention. Provisional freedom from apprehension, the ruling explained, is not inherent and requires explicit judicial authorization.

Chief Justice Afridi underscored the prompt execution of judicial directives as essential to justice. He rejected “administrative convenience” as a legitimate reason for delayed apprehension by law enforcement, labeling such delays intolerable.

The court referenced a specific instance where the Lahore High Court rejected the bail plea of Zahid Khan and others. Despite this, law enforcement failed to apprehend the accused for six months. The apex court termed this a significant impediment to justice.

The ruling further revealed that the Punjab Police Inspector General acknowledged the oversight and pledged to circulate a directive ensuring timely adherence to court orders. The judgment emphasized that such unwarranted postponements compromise the legal system and diminish public confidence. It also clarified that a pending appeal does not inherently prevent detention unless specifically directed by the court. The court ultimately dismissed the appeal after the petitioner”s lawyer withdrew the application.