Imran Khan appears before Islamabad court to apologize to Judge Zeba Chaudhry in person

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday appeared before the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad Zeba Chaudhry, the female judge whom he had allegedly threatened at a public rally, to apologize.

When Imran Khan reached at the court on Friday morning, the police closed the door of Zeba Chaudhry’s courtroom. Imran Khan was told that Judge Zeba Chaudhry was on leave. “I have come to apologize to judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry,” Imran Khan told the court reader. He asked the court reader to stay witness for his appearance in the court of Zeba Chaudhry to offer an apology, as the judge herself was on leave.

The PTI chairman asked the court reader to tell Madam Zeba Chaudhry that Imran Khan had visited and wanted to apologize if any of his words hurt her sentiments. Imran Khan then left the court after the brief conversation.

Imran Khan was booked in a case for threatening judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and senior police officers at a rally in F-9 Park on August 20. An FIR was registered against Mr Khan on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed at Margalla Police Station of the federal capital under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) quashed the terror charges and directed to transfer the case to a relevant court under the remaining sections in the FIR on September 19. On September 22, during hearing of a contempt case in the IHC, Imran Khan also requested the court to allow him to apologize to Judge Zeba Chaudhry in person.

On Friday, Imran Khan also appeared before the court of an Additional Sessions Judge in Islamabad in a separate case regarding the violation of Section 144 and sought extension in his interim bail. The court accepted the plea against the surety of Rs5000.