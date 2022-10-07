Imran says Shehbaz, Sanaullah’s handlers will be forced to hold elections

MIANWALI: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday while reacting to the incumbent government’s decision to deal long march with an iron hand said that his preparations for the long march are better than the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, adding that their handlers would be forced to hold the early elections.

Addressing a public rally in Mianwali, the former PM said that it was good to hear that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered investigation into an alleged cypher, which according to him, led to his government ouster. Imran Khan said that the Pakistan PTI was calling for an inquiry into cypher for the past six months, adding that they even forwarded the letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for investigation.

The PTI supremo pointed out his government’s performance, saying that the country’s economy was recovering during PTI’s tenure. “The economic survey pointed out that country’s economy was recovering for the first time in 17 years,” he added. He added that PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz before leaving for London held a press conference and blamed him for the case against her. “I urge you to speak the truth. I did not file a case against you. The case was registered in light of Panama papers,” he added.

Imran Khan without mentioning the names of the people planning to have him killed, he said that if he were to be assassinated, then the people behind the plot will claim that a “religious fanatic has killed me”. “The people making plans against me will fail,” the PTI chairman said. The former PM urged the masses to get ready for the final call, saying that no nation can prosper without real independence. “All plans of the ‘imported’ government against PTI would fail and they would be forced to announce elections,” he warned.