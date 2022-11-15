Imran sees Chief Election Commissioner is ally of PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) is also an ally of the ruling PML-N, while the lack of justice in Pakistan is the cause of the country’s destruction.

Addressing long march participants through video link, he said that the risk of repaying loans to banks was 5% during PTI govt’s tenure that has now exceeds 5.64 percent which means our economy has been devastated. Imran said that the world is considering Pakistan’s economy as weak due to which it wouldn’t be able to return its debt, adding that now the investors will be afraid of making investments.

The PTI chairman while quoting the economic survey said economy witnessed historic growth during his nearly four-year tenure, adding that the economy started declining after the incumbent rulers were “imposed” on the country through “conspiracy”. Turning his guns towards former PM and PML-N supremo, Imran Khan said Nawaz Sharif would want his cases to be revoked whenever he would appoint an Army Chief.