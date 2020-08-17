In Sindh, COVID-19 claimed nine more lives, infects 243 others

August 17, 2020

Karachi, August 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing COVID-19 situation report in the province on Monday said that the virus had claimed nine more lives. In a statement issued here from CM House, Shah said that nine more people lost their lives while struggling against Coronavirus, lifting the death toll to 2,331 that came to 1.8 percent death rate.

Shah said that 6,699 samples were tested against which 243 new cases were detected that constituted four percent detection rate. He added that so far 898,229 tests had been conducted against which 14 percent or 126,425 cases were detected all over Sindh, of them 95 percent patients or 119,849 had recovered, including 277 overnight.

According to the statement, currently, 4,245 patients are under treatment, including 3,844 in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 394 in different hospitals. The condition of 247 patients was stated to be critical, including 34 on the ventilators.

The CM said that out of 243 new cases, 102 had been detected from Karachi. They include 44 from East, 18 Central, 17 Malir, 13 Korangi, five South and five from West. Jamshoro has 14 new cases, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar nine each, Mirpurkhas seven, Dadu, Hyderabad and Sukkur six each, Qambar, Naushehro Feroze, Sanghar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Umerkot five each, Matiari four, Khairpur three, Larkana two and Ghotki one case.

