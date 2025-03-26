March 26, 2025
News Ticker: ﻿CM Maryam Unveils Free Tractor Initiative for Wheat Farmers﻿Govt Prioritizes 300km Road Infrastructure Projects Across Country﻿CJP emphasizes increased transparency in judicial operations﻿Work underway to transform Islamabad into Pakistan’s first fully digital city﻿Pakistan and Australia Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Ties﻿Global Observance Calls for Justice and Dignity: International Day of Remembrance of Slavery Victims﻿Westerly Wave Brings Storm Warnings for Upper Pakistan﻿Government Sets Clear Sugar Prices, Warns of Consequences for Violation﻿Aurat Foundation Calls for Major Tobacco Tax Hike to Curb Smoking Epidemic﻿DPM Dar Pledges to Bolster Pakistan-Azerbaijan Relations﻿Army Chief Mourns Mother’s Passing: President and PM Extend Condolences﻿Motorway Police to Launch Automatic Speed Identification in Kallar Kahar Salt Range﻿JUI-F Chief Meets CM Balochistan﻿37% Increase in Tax Collections in Sindh﻿PDMA Warns of Impending Rains in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿Islamabad admin imposes Rs955,000 fine on profiteers during Ramadan﻿People’s Party Protest Against Six Controversial Canals﻿PPP Leads Massive Shikarpur Rally Against Indus River Canal Project﻿PM Launches Seed Potato Complex to Boost Local Agriculture﻿Deadline Looms for Illegal Foreigners in Pakistan: Seven Days to Exit﻿Sindh and Turkey Collaborate on Education, Agriculture, and Culture Initiatives﻿International Attention on Kashmir: Statements from the President of AJK﻿19.9 Percent Use Tobacco, Increase in Taxes on Tobacco Demanded﻿Pakistan, Ethiopia needs to work together to make progress in economic, trade links: Gilani﻿Govt Prioritizes Road Infrastructure with 300km Projects﻿PDMA Warns of Impending Rains in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿Sindh and Turkey Collaborate on Education, Agriculture, and Culture Initiatives﻿PM Launches Seed Potato Complex to Boost Local Agriculture﻿Work underway to transform Islamabad into Pakistan’s first fully digital city﻿Westerly Wave Brings Storm Warnings for Upper Pakistan﻿37% Increase in Tax Collections in Sindh﻿CJP emphasizes increased transparency in judicial operations﻿Pakistan and Australia Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Ties﻿DPM Dar Pledges to Bolster Pakistan-Azerbaijan Relations﻿JUI-F Chief Meets CM Balochistan﻿CM Maryam Unveils Free Tractor Initiative for Wheat Farmers﻿Deadline Looms for Illegal Foreigners in Pakistan: Seven Days to Exit﻿Army Chief Mourns Mother’s Passing: President and PM Extend Condolences﻿Aurat Foundation Calls for Major Tobacco Tax Hike to Curb Smoking Epidemic﻿Government Sets Clear Sugar Prices, Warns of Consequences for Violation﻿PPP Leads Massive Shikarpur Rally Against Indus River Canal Project﻿Pakistan, Ethiopia needs to work together to make progress in economic, trade links: Gilani﻿Govt Prioritizes Road Infrastructure with 300km Projects﻿Govt Prioritizes 300km Road Infrastructure Projects Across Country﻿Global Observance Calls for Justice and Dignity: International Day of Remembrance of Slavery Victims﻿International Attention on Kashmir: Statements from the President of AJK﻿Islamabad admin imposes Rs955,000 fine on profiteers during Ramadan﻿Motorway Police to Launch Automatic Speed Identification in Kallar Kahar Salt Range﻿International Attention on Kashmir: Statements from the President of AJK﻿19.9 Percent Use Tobacco, Increase in Taxes on Tobacco Demanded﻿Pakistan and Australia Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Ties﻿PM Launches Seed Potato Complex to Boost Local Agriculture﻿PDMA Warns of Impending Rains in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿CM Maryam Unveils Free Tractor Initiative for Wheat Farmers﻿DPM Dar Pledges to Bolster Pakistan-Azerbaijan Relations﻿Govt Prioritizes Road Infrastructure with 300km Projects﻿Pakistan, Ethiopia needs to work together to make progress in economic, trade links: Gilani﻿Government Sets Clear Sugar Prices, Warns of Consequences for Violation﻿Motorway Police to Launch Automatic Speed Identification in Kallar Kahar Salt Range﻿Sindh and Turkey Collaborate on Education, Agriculture, and Culture Initiatives﻿JUI-F Chief Meets CM Balochistan﻿Global Observance Calls for Justice and Dignity: International Day of Remembrance of Slavery Victims﻿Aurat Foundation Calls for Major Tobacco Tax Hike to Curb Smoking Epidemic﻿Islamabad admin imposes Rs955,000 fine on profiteers during Ramadan﻿CJP emphasizes increased transparency in judicial operations﻿Westerly Wave Brings Storm Warnings for Upper Pakistan﻿People’s Party Protest Against Six Controversial Canals﻿Deadline Looms for Illegal Foreigners in Pakistan: Seven Days to Exit﻿Govt Prioritizes 300km Road Infrastructure Projects Across Country﻿37% Increase in Tax Collections in Sindh﻿Work underway to transform Islamabad into Pakistan’s first fully digital city﻿PPP Leads Massive Shikarpur Rally Against Indus River Canal Project﻿Army Chief Mourns Mother’s Passing: President and PM Extend Condolences﻿Tessori Joins Residents of Hyderabad for 24th Sehri Amid Warm Welcome﻿Karachi Mayor Announces Immediate Measures to Improve Traffic, Restore Empress Market﻿PTI Sindh Chief Decry Deadly Traffic Accident That Took Lives of Three﻿Wahab Inaugurates Development Projects in Karachi﻿Sindh Governor Urges Strict Action After Spike In Traffic Accidents﻿Over 6,000 police personnel deployed in Hazara Division to ensure security during Eid-ul-Fitr﻿Foreign Exchange Rates Announced by State Bank﻿Minister Commends NCC’s Progress Amidst World Bank Visit﻿Aurangzeb to Lead Pakistan’s Economic Discussions at Boao Conference 2025﻿Private Sector to Lead SME Growth: SMEDA Revamp Underway﻿Stock Market Sees Mixed Performance with Notable Gains in Energy Sector﻿Country’s Economy Shows Resilience with Fiscal Surplus and Export Growth﻿Pakistani High Commission in Ottawa Marks National Day with Patriotic Spirit﻿188% Increase in Cabinet Salaries Condemned Without Public Relief﻿World TB Day Highlights Critical Funding Gap in Fight Against Deadly Disease﻿US terms Senate Chairman ‘champion of peace’﻿Govt Pledges to Eradicate Terrorism Following Border Incident﻿Pakistan Day Celebrated with Flag Hoisting at Ankara Embassy﻿Govt Commends Security Forces for Foiling Border Intrusion﻿IHC restores two weekly visiting days for jailed Imran Khan﻿Announcement of Nationwide Outreach Campaign by Protectors of the Nation After Eid﻿Weather Alert: Dry Spell to Break with Upcoming Westerly Wave﻿Anti-Smuggling Operation Yields Massive Seizures Across Pakistan﻿Saudi Mandates Meningitis Vaccine for Hajj 2025 Pilgrims﻿Experts Gather to Chart Strategies for Cervical Cancer Prevention﻿PM Sharif to Unveil Strategy to Slash Electricity Tariffs Soon﻿Pakistan Reiterates Commitment to Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination
March 26, 2025
News Ticker: ﻿CM Maryam Unveils Free Tractor Initiative for Wheat Farmers﻿Govt Prioritizes 300km Road Infrastructure Projects Across Country﻿CJP emphasizes increased transparency in judicial operations﻿Work underway to transform Islamabad into Pakistan’s first fully digital city﻿Pakistan and Australia Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Ties﻿Global Observance Calls for Justice and Dignity: International Day of Remembrance of Slavery Victims﻿Westerly Wave Brings Storm Warnings for Upper Pakistan﻿Government Sets Clear Sugar Prices, Warns of Consequences for Violation﻿Aurat Foundation Calls for Major Tobacco Tax Hike to Curb Smoking Epidemic﻿DPM Dar Pledges to Bolster Pakistan-Azerbaijan Relations﻿Army Chief Mourns Mother’s Passing: President and PM Extend Condolences﻿Motorway Police to Launch Automatic Speed Identification in Kallar Kahar Salt Range﻿JUI-F Chief Meets CM Balochistan﻿37% Increase in Tax Collections in Sindh﻿PDMA Warns of Impending Rains in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿Islamabad admin imposes Rs955,000 fine on profiteers during Ramadan﻿People’s Party Protest Against Six Controversial Canals﻿PPP Leads Massive Shikarpur Rally Against Indus River Canal Project﻿PM Launches Seed Potato Complex to Boost Local Agriculture﻿Deadline Looms for Illegal Foreigners in Pakistan: Seven Days to Exit﻿Sindh and Turkey Collaborate on Education, Agriculture, and Culture Initiatives﻿International Attention on Kashmir: Statements from the President of AJK﻿19.9 Percent Use Tobacco, Increase in Taxes on Tobacco Demanded﻿Pakistan, Ethiopia needs to work together to make progress in economic, trade links: Gilani﻿Govt Prioritizes Road Infrastructure with 300km Projects﻿PDMA Warns of Impending Rains in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿Sindh and Turkey Collaborate on Education, Agriculture, and Culture Initiatives﻿PM Launches Seed Potato Complex to Boost Local Agriculture﻿Work underway to transform Islamabad into Pakistan’s first fully digital city﻿Westerly Wave Brings Storm Warnings for Upper Pakistan﻿37% Increase in Tax Collections in Sindh﻿CJP emphasizes increased transparency in judicial operations﻿Pakistan and Australia Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Ties﻿DPM Dar Pledges to Bolster Pakistan-Azerbaijan Relations﻿JUI-F Chief Meets CM Balochistan﻿CM Maryam Unveils Free Tractor Initiative for Wheat Farmers﻿Deadline Looms for Illegal Foreigners in Pakistan: Seven Days to Exit﻿Army Chief Mourns Mother’s Passing: President and PM Extend Condolences﻿Aurat Foundation Calls for Major Tobacco Tax Hike to Curb Smoking Epidemic﻿Government Sets Clear Sugar Prices, Warns of Consequences for Violation﻿PPP Leads Massive Shikarpur Rally Against Indus River Canal Project﻿Pakistan, Ethiopia needs to work together to make progress in economic, trade links: Gilani﻿Govt Prioritizes Road Infrastructure with 300km Projects﻿Govt Prioritizes 300km Road Infrastructure Projects Across Country﻿Global Observance Calls for Justice and Dignity: International Day of Remembrance of Slavery Victims﻿International Attention on Kashmir: Statements from the President of AJK﻿Islamabad admin imposes Rs955,000 fine on profiteers during Ramadan﻿Motorway Police to Launch Automatic Speed Identification in Kallar Kahar Salt Range﻿International Attention on Kashmir: Statements from the President of AJK﻿19.9 Percent Use Tobacco, Increase in Taxes on Tobacco Demanded﻿Pakistan and Australia Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Ties﻿PM Launches Seed Potato Complex to Boost Local Agriculture﻿PDMA Warns of Impending Rains in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿CM Maryam Unveils Free Tractor Initiative for Wheat Farmers﻿DPM Dar Pledges to Bolster Pakistan-Azerbaijan Relations﻿Govt Prioritizes Road Infrastructure with 300km Projects﻿Pakistan, Ethiopia needs to work together to make progress in economic, trade links: Gilani﻿Government Sets Clear Sugar Prices, Warns of Consequences for Violation﻿Motorway Police to Launch Automatic Speed Identification in Kallar Kahar Salt Range﻿Sindh and Turkey Collaborate on Education, Agriculture, and Culture Initiatives﻿JUI-F Chief Meets CM Balochistan﻿Global Observance Calls for Justice and Dignity: International Day of Remembrance of Slavery Victims﻿Aurat Foundation Calls for Major Tobacco Tax Hike to Curb Smoking Epidemic﻿Islamabad admin imposes Rs955,000 fine on profiteers during Ramadan﻿CJP emphasizes increased transparency in judicial operations﻿Westerly Wave Brings Storm Warnings for Upper Pakistan﻿People’s Party Protest Against Six Controversial Canals﻿Deadline Looms for Illegal Foreigners in Pakistan: Seven Days to Exit﻿Govt Prioritizes 300km Road Infrastructure Projects Across Country﻿37% Increase in Tax Collections in Sindh﻿Work underway to transform Islamabad into Pakistan’s first fully digital city﻿PPP Leads Massive Shikarpur Rally Against Indus River Canal Project﻿Army Chief Mourns Mother’s Passing: President and PM Extend Condolences﻿Tessori Joins Residents of Hyderabad for 24th Sehri Amid Warm Welcome﻿Karachi Mayor Announces Immediate Measures to Improve Traffic, Restore Empress Market﻿PTI Sindh Chief Decry Deadly Traffic Accident That Took Lives of Three﻿Wahab Inaugurates Development Projects in Karachi﻿Sindh Governor Urges Strict Action After Spike In Traffic Accidents﻿Over 6,000 police personnel deployed in Hazara Division to ensure security during Eid-ul-Fitr﻿Foreign Exchange Rates Announced by State Bank﻿Minister Commends NCC’s Progress Amidst World Bank Visit﻿Aurangzeb to Lead Pakistan’s Economic Discussions at Boao Conference 2025﻿Private Sector to Lead SME Growth: SMEDA Revamp Underway﻿Stock Market Sees Mixed Performance with Notable Gains in Energy Sector﻿Country’s Economy Shows Resilience with Fiscal Surplus and Export Growth﻿Pakistani High Commission in Ottawa Marks National Day with Patriotic Spirit﻿188% Increase in Cabinet Salaries Condemned Without Public Relief﻿World TB Day Highlights Critical Funding Gap in Fight Against Deadly Disease﻿US terms Senate Chairman ‘champion of peace’﻿Govt Pledges to Eradicate Terrorism Following Border Incident﻿Pakistan Day Celebrated with Flag Hoisting at Ankara Embassy﻿Govt Commends Security Forces for Foiling Border Intrusion﻿IHC restores two weekly visiting days for jailed Imran Khan﻿Announcement of Nationwide Outreach Campaign by Protectors of the Nation After Eid﻿Weather Alert: Dry Spell to Break with Upcoming Westerly Wave﻿Anti-Smuggling Operation Yields Massive Seizures Across Pakistan﻿Saudi Mandates Meningitis Vaccine for Hajj 2025 Pilgrims﻿Experts Gather to Chart Strategies for Cervical Cancer Prevention﻿PM Sharif to Unveil Strategy to Slash Electricity Tariffs Soon﻿Pakistan Reiterates Commitment to Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination

Inaugural Art Week Riyadh to Debut With 45+ Galleries, Invited Collections, Public Program Of Talks & Citywide Participating Exhibitions

Inaugural Art Week Riyadh to Debut With 45+ Galleries, Invited Collections, Public Program Of Talks & Citywide Participating Exhibitions

  • March 26, 2025
Inaugural Art Week Riyadh to Debut With 45+ Galleries, Invited Collections, Public Program Of Talks & Citywide Participating Exhibitions.
Visual Arts Commission

 

(L-R) | Bashaer Hawsawi, Warm Space 1, 2018, Red Broom with African Cloth, 49 x 43 x 44 cm. Courtesy of Hafez Gallery and the artist. | Nefeli Papadimouli, Dream Coat, 2024, Cotton and wooden structure, 150 x 160 cm. Courtesy of the artist and THE PILL®. | Wael Shawky, The Gulf Project Camp: Sculpture # 3, 2019, Bronze, 50.8 x 120.7 x 61 cm, 20 x 47 1/2 x 24 in. © Wael Shawky, Courtesy Lisson Gallery. | Kader Attia, Le grand miroir du monde, 2017, mirrors, site specific dimension, Galleria Continua San Gimignano. Courtesy the artist and GALLERIA CONTINUA. Photograph by Ela Bialkowska. | Lulwah AlHomoud, 100 Names of ALLAH, 2018, Silkscreen on archival paper, 40 x 30 cm. Courtesy of Lulwah AlHomoud and LAHAF_SA. | Maha Malluh, September in Paris (from the series: Tradition & Modernity), 2010, C-print in Light box John Jones London, 122 x 156 cm. Courtesy of Galerie Krinzinger and Maha Malluh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saudi Arabia’s Visual Arts Commission unveils the program and participants for its inaugural edition of Art Week Riyadh6–13 April 2025. The event takes place across key cultural sites, including JAX District (JAX) and Al Mousa Center among other locations across Riyadh, bringing together leading local, regional, and international galleries, cultural institutions, artists, patrons, collectors, and art enthusiasts. It is a non-commercial initiative that builds on the foundations of a dynamic art community to cultivate a collaborative landscape where the visual arts will continue to flourish for generations to come.

Held under the theme At The Edge and helmed by a curatorial team including Vittoria Matarrese, Artistic Director and Curator; Basma Harasani and Victoria Gandit Lelandais, Associate Curators; and Shumon Basar, Curator – Public Program, the event delves into the dynamic essence of Riyadh, highlighting its vibrant cultural landscape and growing presence on the global art stage.

Art Week Riyadh is headquartered in JAX, where the flagship exhibition At The Edge brings together 45+ local, regional, and international galleries, each presenting curated selections that collectively explore the evolving cultural dialogues between Saudi Arabia, the MENA region, and the global contemporary art scene:

A. Gorgi Gallery (Tunisia)
Ahlam Gallery (Saudi Arabia)
Albareh Art Gallery (Bahrain)
Al Markhiya Gallery (Qatar)
L’Art Pur Foundation (Saudi Arabia)
AV Gallery (Saudi Arabia)
Ayyam Gallery (UAE, UK)
Carbon 12 (UAE)
Efie Gallery (UAE)
Experimenter (India)
Galerie Krinzinger (Austria)
Gallery Misr (Egypt)
Galerie La La Lande (France)
Galleria Continua (Brazil, China, Cuba, France, Italy, UAE)
Green Art Gallery (UAE)
Hewar Art Gallery (Saudi Arabia)		 Hunna Art (Kuwait)
Lawrie Shabibi (UAE)
Layan Culture (Saudi Arabia)
Le LAB (Egypt)
Leila Heller Gallery (UAE, USA)
Lisson Gallery (China, UK, USA)
Mennour (France, UK)
Nature Morte (India)
Perrotin (China, France, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, USA)
Sabrina Amrani (Spain)
Selma Feriani (Tunisia)
The Pill® (France, Turkey)
The Third Line (UAE)
Tabari Artspace (UAE)
Wadi Finan Art Gallery (Jordan)

At Riyadh’s Al Mousa Center, 15+ galleries will present exhibitions specially conceived for Art Week Riyadh, highlighting pioneering artists and emerging talents from the region and abroad:

Abdullah Hammas Studio
Abstract Art Gallery
Ahlam Gallery
Alajilan Gallery
Alestudio
AMA Art Venue
Art Arif Gallery
Art Connection
AV Gallery
China Saudi Cultural Art Association
ERRM Art Gallery		 Frame Art Gallery
Kadi Art Gallery
Kenz Gallery
Mahd Alfnon Gallery
Marsami Art Gallery
Ola Art Gallery
Takeib For Arts
Tequin Art Gallery
WHJ ALLON
Wrd Art Gallery

JAX will host three exhibitions under the title Collections in Dialogue by invited collections from IthraArt Jameel and the Saudi Research and Media Group, offering a rare and expansive insight into Saudi’s evolving cultural identity, while emphasizing the critical role of collecting in shaping and preserving visual culture.

A series of high-profile talks and workshops at JAX will reflect on themes and questions facing the visual arts in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and around the world today. Curated by Shumon Basar and entitled How to Art World? Lessons in Value, the program will include contributions from partners such as Christie’sSotheby’s and Gagosian.

A Moving Image program will highlight the medium’s capacity to explore personal, cultural and social narratives, featuring works by Theaster GatesZineb SediraHicham BerradaBani AbidiLaurent GrassoAfra Al DhaheriMohamed BourouissaSarah BrahimFarideh Lashai and Hashel Al Lamki.

At JAX, Ahmed MaterAyman ZedaniMarwah AlMugait, and Muhannad Shono, amongst other artists, will open the doors to their studios, while resident galleries AthrHafez and Lift will present exhibitions, panel discussions, and workshops. The Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art will present two exhibitions, Art of the Kingdom and Adaptability Ceramics, workshops and pop-ups.

Across the city, Riyadh’s newest museums and art hubs will welcome visitors for special programming – The Royal Institute of Traditional ArtsShamalat.Hewar Gallery, and the studios of artists Ali Al RuzaizaLulwah Al HomoudAbdullah AlOthman and others – offering an opportunity to reflect on how Riyadh’s past and present converge, shedding light on the dynamic transformation of the city.

Press Enquiries:

Rania Habib / Zara Doshi: [email protected] / [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d7cf409-d756-4c2d-bdd8-8b556d22e8a6

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9411305

Inaugural Art Week Riyadh to Debut With 45+ Galleries, Invited Collections, Public Program Of Talks & Citywide Participating Exhibitions

  • March 26, 2025
Inaugural Art Week Riyadh to Debut With 45+ Galleries, Invited Collections, Public Program Of Talks & Citywide Participating Exhibitions.
Visual Arts Commission

 

(L-R) | Bashaer Hawsawi, Warm Space 1, 2018, Red Broom with African Cloth, 49 x 43 x 44 cm. Courtesy of Hafez Gallery and the artist. | Nefeli Papadimouli, Dream Coat, 2024, Cotton and wooden structure, 150 x 160 cm. Courtesy of the artist and THE PILL®. | Wael Shawky, The Gulf Project Camp: Sculpture # 3, 2019, Bronze, 50.8 x 120.7 x 61 cm, 20 x 47 1/2 x 24 in. © Wael Shawky, Courtesy Lisson Gallery. | Kader Attia, Le grand miroir du monde, 2017, mirrors, site specific dimension, Galleria Continua San Gimignano. Courtesy the artist and GALLERIA CONTINUA. Photograph by Ela Bialkowska. | Lulwah AlHomoud, 100 Names of ALLAH, 2018, Silkscreen on archival paper, 40 x 30 cm. Courtesy of Lulwah AlHomoud and LAHAF_SA. | Maha Malluh, September in Paris (from the series: Tradition & Modernity), 2010, C-print in Light box John Jones London, 122 x 156 cm. Courtesy of Galerie Krinzinger and Maha Malluh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saudi Arabia’s Visual Arts Commission unveils the program and participants for its inaugural edition of Art Week Riyadh6–13 April 2025. The event takes place across key cultural sites, including JAX District (JAX) and Al Mousa Center among other locations across Riyadh, bringing together leading local, regional, and international galleries, cultural institutions, artists, patrons, collectors, and art enthusiasts. It is a non-commercial initiative that builds on the foundations of a dynamic art community to cultivate a collaborative landscape where the visual arts will continue to flourish for generations to come.

Held under the theme At The Edge and helmed by a curatorial team including Vittoria Matarrese, Artistic Director and Curator; Basma Harasani and Victoria Gandit Lelandais, Associate Curators; and Shumon Basar, Curator – Public Program, the event delves into the dynamic essence of Riyadh, highlighting its vibrant cultural landscape and growing presence on the global art stage.

Art Week Riyadh is headquartered in JAX, where the flagship exhibition At The Edge brings together 45+ local, regional, and international galleries, each presenting curated selections that collectively explore the evolving cultural dialogues between Saudi Arabia, the MENA region, and the global contemporary art scene:

A. Gorgi Gallery (Tunisia)
Ahlam Gallery (Saudi Arabia)
Albareh Art Gallery (Bahrain)
Al Markhiya Gallery (Qatar)
L’Art Pur Foundation (Saudi Arabia)
AV Gallery (Saudi Arabia)
Ayyam Gallery (UAE, UK)
Carbon 12 (UAE)
Efie Gallery (UAE)
Experimenter (India)
Galerie Krinzinger (Austria)
Gallery Misr (Egypt)
Galerie La La Lande (France)
Galleria Continua (Brazil, China, Cuba, France, Italy, UAE)
Green Art Gallery (UAE)
Hewar Art Gallery (Saudi Arabia)		 Hunna Art (Kuwait)
Lawrie Shabibi (UAE)
Layan Culture (Saudi Arabia)
Le LAB (Egypt)
Leila Heller Gallery (UAE, USA)
Lisson Gallery (China, UK, USA)
Mennour (France, UK)
Nature Morte (India)
Perrotin (China, France, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, USA)
Sabrina Amrani (Spain)
Selma Feriani (Tunisia)
The Pill® (France, Turkey)
The Third Line (UAE)
Tabari Artspace (UAE)
Wadi Finan Art Gallery (Jordan)

At Riyadh’s Al Mousa Center, 15+ galleries will present exhibitions specially conceived for Art Week Riyadh, highlighting pioneering artists and emerging talents from the region and abroad:

Abdullah Hammas Studio
Abstract Art Gallery
Ahlam Gallery
Alajilan Gallery
Alestudio
AMA Art Venue
Art Arif Gallery
Art Connection
AV Gallery
China Saudi Cultural Art Association
ERRM Art Gallery		 Frame Art Gallery
Kadi Art Gallery
Kenz Gallery
Mahd Alfnon Gallery
Marsami Art Gallery
Ola Art Gallery
Takeib For Arts
Tequin Art Gallery
WHJ ALLON
Wrd Art Gallery

JAX will host three exhibitions under the title Collections in Dialogue by invited collections from IthraArt Jameel and the Saudi Research and Media Group, offering a rare and expansive insight into Saudi’s evolving cultural identity, while emphasizing the critical role of collecting in shaping and preserving visual culture.

A series of high-profile talks and workshops at JAX will reflect on themes and questions facing the visual arts in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and around the world today. Curated by Shumon Basar and entitled How to Art World? Lessons in Value, the program will include contributions from partners such as Christie’sSotheby’s and Gagosian.

A Moving Image program will highlight the medium’s capacity to explore personal, cultural and social narratives, featuring works by Theaster GatesZineb SediraHicham BerradaBani AbidiLaurent GrassoAfra Al DhaheriMohamed BourouissaSarah BrahimFarideh Lashai and Hashel Al Lamki.

At JAX, Ahmed MaterAyman ZedaniMarwah AlMugait, and Muhannad Shono, amongst other artists, will open the doors to their studios, while resident galleries AthrHafez and Lift will present exhibitions, panel discussions, and workshops. The Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art will present two exhibitions, Art of the Kingdom and Adaptability Ceramics, workshops and pop-ups.

Across the city, Riyadh’s newest museums and art hubs will welcome visitors for special programming – The Royal Institute of Traditional ArtsShamalat.Hewar Gallery, and the studios of artists Ali Al RuzaizaLulwah Al HomoudAbdullah AlOthman and others – offering an opportunity to reflect on how Riyadh’s past and present converge, shedding light on the dynamic transformation of the city.

Press Enquiries:

Rania Habib / Zara Doshi: [email protected] / [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d7cf409-d756-4c2d-bdd8-8b556d22e8a6

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9411305