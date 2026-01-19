An inauguration ceremony for the restoration of Kohala Bazaar in Murree was held today.
The ceremony marked the official start of work on a two-kilometer road from Kanair Bridge to Kohala Bazaar. PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi and former Member of Provincial Assembly Sardar Farid Khan inaugurated the project by unveiling a plaque.
Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Abbasi confirmed he would secure cooperation from the Punjab administration for a major hospital, saying such a facility would ensure “people will not have to stage a sit-in at Kohala Bridge again to demand their rights.”
This project is part of the Punjab Highway Department’s broader Murree-Kohala project. Mr. Abbasi extended special thanks to the Punjab government for providing funds that have facilitated residents of Abbottabad district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Members of the local community thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam for allocating the necessary budget. This development is expected to benefit the people of Circle Bakot and enhance the area’s beauty, which includes the already-constructed Punjab government rest house in Kohala.
Sardar Farid Khan stated that his party’s manifesto is focused on providing facilities to the public and pledged to make every effort to secure the rights of the people of Circle Bakot.
The ceremony was also attended by several local dignitaries, including Chairman Majhuhan Abdul Jabbar Abbasi Advocate, former Chairman Berote Nadeem Abbasi, and Atta-ur-Rehman Abbasi. Stage Secretary Danish Abbasi concluded the proceedings by thanking the participants.