Sindh Governor Visits Sukkur

Sukkur: A high-level meeting was held at the Commissioner Office Sukkur under the chairmanship of Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi. The meeting was attended by senior officials from various federal and provincial departments.

Representatives from DG NADRA Aliya Abdul Razzaq, Addl Director FIA Abdul Ahad, GM National Highway Authority (NHA) Muhammad Hussain Shah, CE, SEPCO Abdul Ghani Sheikh, Regional Head Jacobabd, SSGC Jai Kumar Chawalla, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), ASP Shoaib Ameen Police, Deputy Director Information Department district administration, and other relevant institutions participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the performance of different departments, discussed public issues, and focused on improving inter-departmental coordination. The Governor Sindh directed the authorities concerned to accelerate efforts for the prompt and effective resolution of public grievances and to further strengthen coordination among institutions.

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi instructed the SEPCO operations head to submit a detailed performance report at the earliest. He also emphasized making the EPZ (Export Processing Zones) system and customer categorization mechanism more efficient and transparent.

During the meeting, the Governor Sindh appreciated the performance of FIA and other law enforcement agencies, terming their efforts commendable. He also directed NADRA to introduce and enhance special facilitation measures for persons with disabilities (PWDs) to ensure easier and improved access to services.

The Governor Sindh further directed strict action in accordance with the law against elements active on social media who are involved in negative or irresponsible activities, particularly those targeting women and undermining societal values. He stressed the need for effective measures to protect social norms and promote a positive, responsible digital environment.