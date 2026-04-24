Regional Peace Efforts Feature in Pakistan-China Strategic Partnership Talks

Islamabad: The regional situation in the Middle East and Pakistan’s ongoing peace initiatives were key topics during a high-level meeting today between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Ambassador Jiang Zaidong of the People’s Republic of China, who reaffirmed Beijing’s steadfast commitment to its strategic partnership with Islamabad.

Ambassador Zaidong paid a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister, during which Sharif extended his warm greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. The Pakistani premier conveyed his profound satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral ties.

He further reiterated Pakistan’s immense pride in its All-Weather Cooperative Strategic Partnership with the Asian economic giant. Prime Minister Sharif underscored his resolve to collaborate closely with the Chinese leadership, aiming to ensure the enduring growth and enhancement of the relationship.

In response, the Chinese envoy expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the reception and conveyed China’s appreciation for Pakistan’s diplomatic endeavours aimed at achieving lasting peace across the region. He reaffirmed China”s dedication to further solidifying its robust links with Pakistan and elevating them to new heights, consistent with President Xi Jinping’s vision.

Accompanying the Prime Minister were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, and Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch.