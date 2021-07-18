India using every brutal tactic to strengthen its hold over Kashmir

Srinagar, July 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar has said that India is using every brutal tactic to intimidate and harass the Kashmiris to strengthen its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir. Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the Modi-led fascist Indian government wants to change the demography of the territory. The delimitation process and issuing domiciles to non-Kashmiris pose a serious threat to the very existence of Kashmir and such steps are in clear violation of guidelines provided by the United Nations, he added.

He said, the recent statements of the UN Secretary General and President of the UN General Assembly wherein they had shown their concern regarding the grave situation prevailing in the territory need to be taken to next level where India can be stopped from disrespecting its international commitments made before international community and to the people of Kashmir. Shabbir Ahmed Dar said the termination of government employees from their services is a matter of serious concern because by such actions they want to create fear among the masses and forced them to quit resistance movement.

