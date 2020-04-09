Indian SC to hear petition seeking 4G internet restoration in IOK

April 9, 2020

New Delhi, April 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Indian Supreme Court is hearing a petition, today, seeking restoration of 4G internet in occupied Kashmir. The petition is listed before a three-judge bench comprising Justice N.V. Ramana, Justice Subash Reddy and Justice B.R. Gavai. The advocates will present their arguments before the court through videoconferencing.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on April 2, seeking restoration of 4G mobile services in the territory due to the prevailing situation caused by the coronavirus. The petition, filed by “Foundation for Media Professionals”, contends that the patients, doctors and the general public of the territory are unable to access the latest information, guidelines, advisories and restrictions about COVID-19 that are being made available and continuously updated online on daily basis.

The petitioner asserted that doctors are not able to access online resources on measures to curb COVID-19 at all, due to the internet speed being too slow to download heavy files. The petitioner has also submitted that slow internet speeds rendered telemedicine or online video consultation impossible. The petition stated that restoration of full-fledged internet services was also crucial to strictly implement the “work from home” policy being promoted by the authorities.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts