Indian troops continued their massive search operations and house raids in different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Friday, the Indian army and paramilitary personnel continued extensive operation today in the Botapathri Gulmarg area of Baramulla district. The operation was initiated after two Indian troops were killed in an attack in the area last night. Following the attack, troops fired indiscriminately, resulting in the killing to two civilians.
Additionally military operations were launched in Pattan and Tangmarg areas of Baramulla, as well as in parts of Budgam district.
Moreover, Indian troops have continued a cordon and search operation for the sixth consecutive day in various locations of Ganderbal district. This follows a recent attack on a tunnel construction site along the Srinagar-Leh highway in the Sonamarg area of the district, which claimed the lives of a Kashmiri doctor and five Indian construction workers. Local residents believe that the Indian Rashtriya Rifles were responsible for the attack.