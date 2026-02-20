Karachi: Indus Motor Company Ltd. has announced a significant rise in its second-quarter profit for the fiscal year 2026, with net profit after tax (NPAT) reaching PkR6.0 billion, a 23% increase compared to PkR4.9 billion in the same period last year. This growth is attributed to a notable increase in sales volumes and higher other income. The company also declared an interim cash dividend of PkR46.0 per share, bringing the total half-year cash payout to PkR97.0 per share.
According to AKD Securities Limited, the company's revenue surged by 33% year-on-year to PkR57.5 billion during the second quarter, driven by a 67% increase in sales volumes, with 10,674 units sold compared to 6,383 units in the same quarter last year. Despite the revenue growth, gross margins contracted to 13.1% from 14.1% in the previous year. This contraction was mainly due to a higher proportion of mid-segment sedans in the sales mix. Operating expenses also rose by 42% to PkR1.6 billion, reflecting the increased sales volume.
