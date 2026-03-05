Indus Motor Company Reports 40% Increase in Half-Yearly Revenue Amid Sales Surge

Karachi: Indus Motor Company Ltd. (INDU) has reported a 40% year-on-year increase in revenue for the first half of the fiscal year 2026, driven by a significant rise in sales volume, according to a recent analyst briefing. The company revealed a topline of PKR 119.2 billion, compared to PKR 84.9 billion in the same period last year, with sales volume surging by 63% to 20,754 units.

According to AKD Securities Limited, the company’s gross margins improved to 15.2% from 13.8% in the corresponding period of the previous year. This improvement is attributed to a stable exchange rate and higher sales volumes. The management noted that the total industry imported units reached 25,507 in the first half of FY26, compared to 42,125 units imported during the entire FY25.

The briefing highlighted the company's strategic focus on maintaining growth amid fluctuations in the automotive sector. The company’s outlook remains optimistic as it continues to adapt to market dynamics and leverage its increased sales performance.

