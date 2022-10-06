Karachi, October 06, 2022 (PPI-OT):At the 37th Corporate Excellence Awards 2022 ceremony, hosted by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) at Karachi, Indus Motor Company was awarded the Best Corporate Excellence Award in the Automobile Assembler Category. Receiving the award from the Chief Guest, Mr Miftah Ismail, Federal Minister, was IMC CFO, Mohammad Ibadullah.

The laurel recognizes IMCs outstanding performance whilst demonstrating progressive management practices during 2022. IMC has been a recipient of Best in Sectoral Corporate Excellence Award, for the 7th time since 2010, and also won the coveted Overall Industrial Corporate Excellence Award, four times. The evaluation for the Awards comprised of four phases and results compiled by a neutral third-party consultant hired by MAP. To quote Jamali san, “For us, the Toyota Way has been instrumental in this crowning accomplishment. Excellence is more than a set of year-end results, it’s a journey of prevailing attitude.”

For more information, contact:

Indus Motor Company Limited

Plot No. N.W.Z/P-1, Port Qasim Authority,

Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-34721100

UAN: +92-21-111-86-96-82 (+92-111-TOYOTA)

Fax: +92-21-34720056

Email: customer.relations@toyota-indus.com

Website: http://www.toyota-indus.com

The post Indus Motor Company wins the Best Corporate Excellence Award in the Automobile Assembler Category appeared first on Business News Pakistan.