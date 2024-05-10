﻿Info Minister calls for global measures to curb fake news, misuse of social media

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has emphasized the need for measures at global level to curb the spread of fake news and misuse of social media.

Talking to a visiting delegation of Bangladeshi journalists here in Islamabad on Friday, he said the government recognizes the importance of freedom of press and expression and is determined to protect the rights of journalists.

The Information Minister also alluded to the economic indicators saying these are on positive trajectory. He said the government is taking steps to invest in infrastructure projects which will not only promote the economy but also create employment opportunities.

Attaullah Tarar said Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been established to attract foreign investment and facilitate the investors.

The delegation of Bangladeshi journalists emphasized the importance of such visits saying these will improve people to people contacts and relations between the two countries.