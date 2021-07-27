Srinagar, July 27, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, and All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association General Secretary, Abid Hussain Ansari, have strongly condemned the interference of non-Kashmiris in the affairs of Shia Muslims in the territory. Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Abid Hussain Ansari in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said for past several years, a few non-Kashmiri clerics have been coming to IIOJK in the name of addressing the development issues of Shiites in the territory for their petty interests.

“The activities of these elements can harm the atmosphere of inter-Muslim unity in Kashmir. Kashmir is the cradle of traditional brotherhood and inter-Muslim unity and we will not allow to succeed the elements who want to damage the atmosphere of this Islamic brotherhood,” the statement said. The statement warned that there would be a strong reaction against any move to harm the Shariah status of the Shia Waqf Boards and the Indian government will be responsible for the consequences.

The statement hoped that neither the Indian government nor the administration of IIOJK would be misled by these elements and take any action which was against the spirit and principles of the Shia sect and which would hurt religious sentiments and beliefs of the Shia people of the territory. The statement said that the Indian government should consult the Shia religious and political leaders while formulating any policy regarding the Shiite community.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kmsnews.org

The post Interference in affairs of IIOJK’s Shia community condemned appeared first on Official News Pakistan.