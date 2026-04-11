﻿Iran, America ceasefire and negotiations, a diplomatic success, is a ‘remarkable honor’ for the nation: Former Federal Minister Humayun Akhtar Khan

Former Federal Minister Humayun Akhtar Khan has said that Pakistan has successfully brokered a ceasefire between Iran and America and is currently hosting the related negotiations, terming this diplomatic success a “remarkable honor” for the nation.

During a visit to his constituency NA-97, today former Federal Minister Humayun Akhtar Khan said that Pakistan is in the “best position” due to its role in the negotiations and expressed hope of achieving “major successes” from this process. He also hinted that he would soon share “great news” with the people of his constituency.

The former minister made these comments during meetings with various delegations as part of an extensive tour of the area, which included regional elders, farmers, traders, and youth.

Speaking on local matters, Mr. Khan emphasized that plans to address the “decades of backwardness” in the constituency have been completed and his team will move “step by step to end the deprivations of the people.”

He claimed that the development initiatives launched in a very short time are more significant than the achievements of representatives who have served the area since before partition. He added, “”Trusting in God, we claim that the pace of construction and development projects in the constituency will be accelerated with every passing moment.””

Mr. Khan also affirmed that he has “no greed for positions” and is proving his commitment through his actions. During his stay in the constituency, he visited the homes of several bereaved families to offer condolences.