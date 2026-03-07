﻿IT Minister Vows Action on Online Harassment and Opportunity Gaps Impeding Women in Tech

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, today acknowledged that significant challenges, including restricted access to opportunities and prevalent online harassment, continue to affect many women and girls in Pakistan”s digital sector.

Speaking on the eve of International Women’s Day, the minister affirmed the government’s pledge to tackle these issues by expanding digital inclusion and promoting female participation in technology.

Khawaja outlined a strategy focused on creating a safer digital ecosystem through dedicated initiatives. These programmes aim to enhance digital skills, support women-led innovation, and fortify protections against online harassment, enabling women and girls to learn, work, and lead with greater confidence.

Despite the existing hurdles, the minister highlighted the growing contributions of women across Pakistan in the fields of technology, entrepreneurship, and digital innovation. She credited their talent, creativity, and leadership as vital forces driving progress and strengthening the nation”s digital future.

Referencing this year’s theme, ‘Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,’ she stressed that access to technology, digital literacy, and secure online spaces are essential prerequisites for women to fully engage in economic, educational, and social life.

In her statement, Khawaja described International Women’s Day as both a celebration and a reminder of the collective responsibility to guarantee equal opportunities for women and girls to learn, lead, and innovate across all spheres.

She concluded with a call to renew the national resolve to empower women and girls through technology, advocating for a united effort to build a more inclusive, secure, and equitable digital future for Pakistan.