IT Ministry to sign MoU with China for cooperation in ICT field

April 3, 2020

Islamabad, April 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is working on bilateral cooperation initiative with its Chinese counterpart, in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). In this regard a draft MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) has been approved by Federal Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui for Ministry of IT side. The MoU is encompassing ICT Infrastructure Development, Application Innovation, Human Resource Development, Cyber Security, Radio Spectrum Regulation and Technology Business Forum for harnessing the benefits of ICT cooperation and resulting in enhancing digital space for the greater benefit of people and especially the youth.

