﻿Jaffa Super Cup 2026 prize distribution ceremony held in Karachi’s Lyari, PML-F leader participates

Sardar Abdur Rahim has expressed confidence that young footballers from Lyari have the potential to gain international fame like Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah. The General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Sindh shared these views today during the prize distribution ceremony of the Jafar Super Cup 2026.

Speaking as the chief guest at the ceremony held today, Rahim emphasized that “in sports, no one loses, but everyone wins,” and predicted that players from this area will prove their mettle on the global stage in the future. He praised the high standard of play seen during the Under-10 and Under-12 tournaments, describing the children’s skills as a clear indication of their future prospects.

Rahim also announced that his establishment, Bar B.Q. Tonight, will continue to patronize football activities in Lyari by sponsoring the tournament annually. He commended the organizers for the successful management of the competition.

The tournament, which featured 48 teams, concluded with exciting finals. In the Under-10 category, Mahmood Lassi Academy emerged victorious after defeating Mumtaz Memorial in a thrilling penalty shootout.

In the Under-12 final, Abdul FC clinched the title by defeating Jafar by a narrow margin of one goal. The final matches were supervised by referee Dad Rahman. Sardar Suleman, Sardar Ishaq, and Sardar Idrees were also present on the occasion.

Several players were awarded for their outstanding performances. The top scorer award was given to Sadaqat, while Badar received the best goalkeeper and Meraj was honored as the best defender. The prominent organizers of the tournament included Javed Arab, Nasir Arab, and Ali Niazi.