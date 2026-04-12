﻿Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s telephonic conversation with Shahbaz Sharif, appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts

Japan has formally announced its full support for the recent peace process between the United States and Iran, appreciating Pakistan’s important diplomatic role in facilitating a ceasefire and hosting talks between the two countries.

During a warm and cordial telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif today, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi praised his country for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

Prime Minister Takaichi stressed the importance of the peace initiative for regional stability and global energy security, reaffirming Japan’s full support for the ongoing process.

In response, Prime Minister Sharif expressed his gratitude for the supportive remarks and acknowledged the constructive engagement of both the American and Iranian delegations during the Islamabad Talks. He affirmed Pakistan”s commitment to continue its endeavours to ensure the ceasefire is sustained.

The discussion also touched upon bilateral relations, with both leaders expressing a mutual desire to further fortify cooperation between Pakistan and Japan.

The two heads of government concluded their discussion by agreeing to maintain close coordination on relevant matters.