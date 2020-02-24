JI IOK key leader Shaikh Ali Muhammad dies in Pulwama
Srinagar, February 24, 2020 (PPI-OT):In occupied Kashmir, central leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, Advocate Shaikh Ali Muhammad, died in Pulwama district. A large number of people from all walks of life participated in his funeral prayers, which was offered at his hometown in Tral. Besides being a prominent leader of the freedom struggle, Shaikh Ali Muhammad is father of Islamabad-based journalist, Showkat Ali. Shaikh Ali Muhammad and his family contributed a lot for the freedom cause.
For more information, contact:
Kashmir Media Service
Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549
Fax: +92-51-4861736
Email: info@kmsnews.org
Website: www.kmsnews.org
Related PostsTags: Kashmir Media Service