Provincial leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, MPA Haji Mir Zahid Ali Reki on Friday said that a protest demonstration would be staged outside the building of Balochistan Provincial Assembly on October 28, 2024 (Monday) against the closure of borders with neighbouring countries in six districts of Balochistan.
In a statement, he said that a protest demonstration would be held on due date outside Balochistan Provincial Assembly against the decision of federal government regarding closure of borders in six districts of the province.
He said that owners of vehicles, drivers, cleaners and shopkeepers affiliated with the business of Irani petrol and diesel would take part in the protest demonstration scheduled to be staged outside the building of Balochistan Provincial Assembly on October 28, 2024 (Monday), adding that apart from participating in the protest demonstration, opposition members in Balochistan Provincial Assembly would also raise voice on other forums against the closure of borders.