Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated a vertical parking plaza in Bolton Market and a new urban green space, Hazrat Allama Qari Muslehuddin Siddiqui Garden, in the old city area to alleviate traffic congestion in the city.
The Bolton Market parking structure, which can accommodate over 200 cars and 250 motorcycles, was a long-delayed project, first conceived during the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto era. Addressing the ceremony in the presence of Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and other officials, Mayor Wahab attributed the 49-year delay in this project to successive administrations and legal disputes. He linked the initiative to the Pakistan Peoples Party’s manifesto and emphasized the importance of decisive steps for economic progress.
Mayor Wahab highlighted the facility’s role in supporting Bolton Market’s contribution to Karachi and Pakistan’s economy. He cited successful partnerships in addressing parking challenges in other areas like M.A. Jinnah Road, and advocated for proactive solutions, criticizing the hesitancy in decision-making caused by fear of legal consequences. He also announced future infrastructure developments, including the Hub Canal project, Kareemabad underpass, Korangi Causeway bridge, Shahrah-e-Bhutto expansion, and Murgi Khana flyover.
The Mayor later inaugurated Hazrat Allama Qari Muslehuddin Siddiqui Garden, accompanied by Deputy Mayor Murad. The park will serve residents and visitors of a historically underserved area near a prominent mosque. Wahab expressed optimism for maintaining the park in collaboration with the mosque’s administration. He reiterated his commitment to the people of Karachi and affirmed the city’s management under the guidance of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He also voiced concerns regarding K-IV, Export Development Funds, pending provincial payments, and fundraising procedures, emphasizing the need to finalize Thar coal projects.