Karachi’s Security and Economic Future Dominate High-Level Talks

Karachi: The critical security situation in Karachi, alongside its economic significance, dominated a high-level meeting between the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Nahal Hashmi, and Federal Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam at the Governor House.

The federal minister, whose portfolio covers Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, began the engagement by extending his congratulations to Muhammad Nahal Hashmi on his appointment to the governor’s office.

The dialogue between the two dignitaries covered a wide array of subjects, including the city’s commercial importance and ongoing economic activities.

Detailed deliberations were also held concerning the state of affairs in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, in addition to other regional matters. The conversation also touched upon significant environmental challenges, such as climate change, marine pollution, and the need for environmental protection.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Governor Hashmi stated that the current administration stands in solidarity with the public during any difficult period.