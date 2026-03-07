﻿Kerr Rewrites History with Record-Breaking Seven-Wicket Haul Against Zimbabwe

New Zealand captain Melie Kerr etched her name into the history books on Sunday, shattering a 44-year-old national record with a phenomenal seven-wicket performance in the second One-Day International against Zimbabwe at University Oval.

According to a report by ICC today, Kerr’s exceptional figures of 7/34 are now the best-ever bowling statistics by a New Zealand woman in ODIs, surpassing Jackie Lord”s previous milestone of 6/10 set against India during the 1982 ICC Women”s Cricket World Cup.

The achievement places the Kiwi skipper in an elite global company, as it marks only the seventh occasion a seven-wicket haul has been recorded in the history of Women”s ODIs. She joins a distinguished list that includes Pakistan”s Sajjida Shah, England”s Jo Chamberlain, West Indies” Anisa Mohammed, and Australian trio Alana King, Ellyse Perry and Shelley Nitschke.

The Zimbabwean side was comprehensively dismantled for a mere 102 runs. The initial damage was inflicted by Molly Penfold, who claimed the first three wickets for 17 runs, before Kerr”s introduction to the attack precipitated a complete batting collapse for the visiting African team.

The New Zealand captain systematically worked through the opposition”s batting order, starting with the dismissal of Chiedza Dhururu. She swiftly accounted for Modester Mupachikwa, Christabel Chatonzwa, Adel Zimunu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Audrey Mazvishaya, and Tendai Makusha to seal her historic accomplishment.

Demonstrating her all-round prowess, Kerr also contributed significantly with the bat, top-scoring for the White Ferns with 45 runs during the chase. The hosts secured a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

The win gives New Zealand an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series.