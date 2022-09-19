Khan vows to generate Rs40b from Ravi urban project

Karachi: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan said in a tweet that the work on Pakistan’s first ever Ravi green and smart city is going on in full swing.

The city will be built with an investment of 40 billion dollars, and will meet the needs of 15 million people, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Monday.

Tweet further bears that the vertical city to be built on the banks of the river will create opportunities for domestic and foreign investors.

Similarly, barrages would be built in an effort to replenish the 270 billion liters of water table while treatment plants would also be made to dump clean water back into River Ravi.

Ravi city will have world’s largest waterfront and in order to protect city against floods, natural soil will also be built in a modern way.

He further added that the environment-friendly Rakh Jhok project of the forest covering an area of 5000 acres, which was started last year, is also a part of it.