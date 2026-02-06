Karachi: The Karachi Interbank Offered Rate (KIBOR) has shown stability across all tenors, with bid and offer rates maintaining consistent figures for the week beginning February 4, 2026. The rates for tenors ranging from one week to one year have been reported with minor variations in the three-month and six-month categories.
According to State Bank of Pakistan, the bid and offer rates for the one-week, two-week, one-month, nine-month, and one-year tenors remain at 10.24% and 10.74%, respectively. The three-month and six-month tenors have slightly different rates, with both presenting a bid rate of 10.25% and an offer rate of 10.50%.
The KIBOR rates are an important benchmark for various financial activities, influencing the cost of borrowing and lending between banks. The stability of these rates provides insight into the current economic conditions and monetary policies.
