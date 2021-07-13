KMC will work to best of its ability and there is excellent coordination between all departments: Administrator Karachi

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed said that there are 169 choking points in the entire city regarding drainage out of which 80% choking points have been cleared.

The administrator said that pumps have been installed for drainage of rain water on Shara-e-Faisal while drainage machinery has been removed from non-technical officers and handed over to technical officers, action will be taken against those obstructing gutters or drains and it will be a criminal act. All preparations for rains are complete, hopefully this year drains will not overflow and the situation will not be the same as it was last year, he said. He said this while briefing the media representatives regarding the arrangements to face rain emergency at the City Warden’s headquarters on Tuesday.

He briefed the media persons about purchase and the existing de-watering pumps of machinery and vehicles. Briefing about the arrangements and later on the occasion of his visit to different parts of the city, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Works Shabiha Al Hasnain Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services SM Taha, Director Noman Arshad, Chief Engineer Electrical Abbas Shah, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and other officers were also present.

Administrator Karachi said that we have 4 inch, 6 inch and 8 inch pipes for which staff is also deployed. If required, the machinery will be delivered to the relevant place. KMC will work to the best of its ability and there is excellent coordination between all the agencies. City wardens will be on the roads during the rains and will guide the citizens along with the traffic police. He asked the media representatives to inform us wherever they see any problem in this regard so that immediate solution can be found to it.

He said that Eid-ul-Adha comes every year and it is not a surprise. He said institutions have made all arrangements ahead of time. Solid Waste Management Board will play the most important role in disposing of waste on Eid-ul-Adha. He said that 11 underpasses will be staffed continuously with two pumps. Recently, 4 underpasses have been handed over to KMC include KPT, Shaun Circle Underpass and Mehran Underpass.

The sewerage system has been improved, the generators that have been installed have been fixed, now the sewerage system is working in all the underpasses, he said, adding that this is the first time that such a large number and in such an integrated manner. A contingency plan has been drawn up and is being implemented across the city while a system has been set up to monitor the presence of each officer or subordinate on duty, he said.

Staff are on alert, Urban Rescue Teams have been assigned to carry out their duties, building collapse incidents, traffic control and other issues are being monitored, visiting the city with relevant officers, DMCs, Cantonment Boards and Arms Forces. After the press briefing, Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed paid a detailed visit to Hassan Square, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, KDA Chowrangi, Haideri and other areas and inspected the barriers to drainage of rain water. Commissioner Central Muhammad Bakhsh Dharijo, Director General Works, Senior Director Coordination and Senior Director Municipal Services, Diary Strict protocol Abdul Rahim Qadwai and other senior officials also accompanied him.