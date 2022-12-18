KMC’s cricket, hockey and football teams being revived

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) cricket, hockey and football teams are being restored to bring out the talents of the youth employed in KMC.

This was decided this in a meeting chaired by Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and attended by the heads of the concerned departments. Administrator Karachi said that in the past various teams of KMC have won major matches at the national level but these teams were not active for a long time. “The KMC employees wanted that KMC like other government institutions should promote sports activities and regular teams must be formed,” he added.

Syed Saifur Rehman directed Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas to immediately hold trials for the selection of players in these teams to encourage the talented youth. He also directed that the youth who will be selected should not be more than 30 years old so that the selected players can perform better for a long time.

The Administrator Karachi said that KMC had several sports fields including Sports Complex Kashmir Road, Sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal, Sports Complex Landhi, due to which these teams can get the best practice opportunities.

He said that through success in sports, the name of institutions can be made bright and services can be rendered for their country and nation. The Administrator Karachi said that today (Sunday) is the biggest football event in the world and KMC has decided to form a football team of KMC to commemorate the occasion.

He said that hockey is our national sport, therefore KMC will form a hockey team and due to the fame and popularity of cricket around the world, a cricket team of KMC is also being formed. He said that in the past, KMC has won several national level sports tournaments and awards as well as hosted many sports events.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that the youth who will be selected will be trained by former world-renowned cricketers, footballers and hockey players and in this regard prominent the former players from Karachi have given their consent.

Meanwhile, Senior Director Culture and Sports Syed Saif Abbas has immediately announced the trials to form the three teams. Trials for cricket team will be held at TMC Cricket Ground FB Area, Block 13 on December 20. For selection in football team, KMC employees may appear at KMC Sports Complex Kashmir Road on December 22.

Hockey team trails will be held at Islahuddin Hockey on December 24 for the Stadium near Landi Kotal Chowrangi North Nazimabad. All the officers and employees of KMC who are interested in sports have been instructed that they can reach these places at 9qm in the morning and give trials for the team so that better and quality teams can be selected.