KP: (275 quarantine centers established across KP: Ajmal)

April 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Adviser on Information Ajmal Wazir has said that two hundred and seventy-five quarantine centers have been established having capacity of eighteen thousand patients across the province.

Talking to media men in Peshawar, he said the government has also set up one hundred and ten isolation centers for three thousand affected patients of coronavirus. He said special attention is being given to protect the people health from fatal disease of corona. He said the health staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics are the real heroes of nation who are working on frontline in this critical time.

Ajmal Wazir announced one million rupees as a compensation amount for those journalists died due to corona virus. He further said the affected journalists will be given free healthcare facilities.

