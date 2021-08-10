KP Govt imposed ban on gatherings, indoor marriages

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed a ban on indoor weddings after rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The decision has been taken to comply with NCOC directives which contained instructions and restrictions for high disease prevalence cities of Peshawar and Abbottabad. A notification issued by Home and Tribal Affairs Department said that there will be complete ban on indoor weddings, however, outdoor weddings will be allowed with maximum limit of 300 guests under strict observance of COVID related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

There will be complete ban on indoor gatherings including cultural, musical and other miscellaneous events, however, outdoor gathering will be allowed for maximum 300 individuals under strict observance of COVID-19 SOPs. The strict action would be taken against violators.