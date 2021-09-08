KPK parliamentarians’ delegation led by Shaukat Yousafzai calls on CM Punjab

Lahore, September 08, 2021 (PPI-OT):A KPK parliamentarians’ delegation led by provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest. The CM assured to provide necessary assistance for the safe city project in KPK and both agreed to exchange of delegations to further strengthen mutual ties.

The delegation appreciated the steps taken by CM Usman Buzdar for the welfare of the people as well as the promotion of inter-provincial harmony. Our delegation has witnessed the spate of the development process in Punjab and we are happy about it; they said and invited CM Punjab to visit the KPK province.

CM Usman Buzdar asserted that colossal work is done in three years by the Punjab government to ensure balanced development. The past rulers remained engrossed in lip service while the PTI government has initiated genuine development work in the province to improve the quality of life of the people, he replied. Meanwhile, Punjab is following the policy of taking other provinces along to ensure composite development in the country.

Similarly, district development packages have been introduced for unified development; the CM added and emphasized that he has introduced positive political traditions as he believes in tolerance and mutual respect. Punjab was being run as a team and those engaged in dividing the nation should look into their own peep, he said. Criticism and levelling allegations are not the traditions of the PTI as it follows the policy of trust, honesty and devotion, said Usman Buzdar.

The political opponents were targeted in the past; he regretted and added that record legislation has been made by the Punjab assembly. Any incident of violence against women is unacceptable; he said and stated that crisis centres are being started in Darul Amaan to facilitate the needy women. I believe in work only; the CM continued and assured to visit KPK soon. Deputy KPK Speaker Mehmood Jan, Special Assistant Riaz Khan, MPAs Dr Sumaira Shams, Aasia Khattak, Madiha Nisar, Soomi Falak Naz and others were included in the delegation.

