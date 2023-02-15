Labourer dies as explosion brings down Kohat coal mine

KOHAT: A labourer died in an explosion at a coal mine in Kohat on Wednesday.

The explosion happened after the Zahid Coal Mine located in Aakhorowal mountainous area of Adamkhel Pass was filled with gas. The blast was so powerful that it brought down the coal mine, burying several labourers working inside.

Five workers came out of the rubble himself while two were rescued by the rescue teams from Kohat and Peshawar. The body of the dead labourer, who belonged to Shangla, was also retrieved from the mine. A Rescue official was also injured during the relief operation.