News Ticker: ﻿Focal persons from ICCI, FPCCI to be invited to CDA Board Meeting when required:CDA Chairman﻿Pakistan Urges Comprehensive Strategies for Syrian Stability﻿CM Balochistan Orders FIRs, Emphasizes Civil Servant Reforms﻿Announcement of Restoration of Train Service in Balochistan﻿Islamabad admin conducts 344 operations against profiteers﻿Repatriation Countdown: Six Days Left for Illegal Foreigners to Leave Pakistan﻿Task Force Formed To Overhaul Key Karachi Roads And Resolve Civic Issues﻿Federal Ombudsman Highlights Record Surge in Public Complaints in 2024﻿Tariq Fatemi Engages US Congressional Leaders to Bolster Economic Ties﻿Experts urge decoupling of politics from trade to protect Pak-Afghan trade﻿Federal Cabinet Meeting: PM Terms IMF Agreement as Major Milestone﻿SECP seeks feedback on draft regulations for financial services professionals﻿Protest by Baloch Solidarity Committee in Dera Murad Jamali﻿Levis Force Arrests Wanted Criminal in Kharan Operation﻿The Global Community Fails to Protect Human Rights: Allama Sajid Naqvi﻿Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni Emphasizes Palestinian Struggle﻿PM Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates Belarusian President on Seventh Term﻿Police arrest 26 beggars from city’s various areas﻿Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Discuss Pilgrimage Enhancements in High-Level Meeting﻿Road Accident in Hub, SHO Injured﻿Famous Religious Leader Syed Ahmad Saeed Shah Kazmi’s Death Anniversary﻿Payment of 4.83 billion Rupees for EOBI Pensioners﻿Italy Targets Karachi for Wastewater and Desalination Initiatives﻿GDA Secretary General’s Public Response to PPP’s Protest Call﻿Digital Youth Hub Launched: New Platform to Empower Youth with Jobs and Skills﻿Karachi Extortion Gang Busted in Joint Operation﻿World Theatre Day: Special Events Held Worldwide﻿Intermittent Rain and Hailstorm Predicted in Northern Pakistan﻿Bloomberg: Pakistan’s Economy Surpasses Expectations with 1.73% Growth﻿Pakistan Secures Crucial IMF Deal Amid Economic Reforms﻿Aurangzeb Champions Inclusive Globalization at Boao Forum﻿CM Maryam Unveils Free Tractor Initiative for Wheat Farmers﻿Govt Prioritizes 300km Road Infrastructure Projects Across Country﻿CJP emphasizes increased transparency in judicial operations﻿Work underway to transform Islamabad into Pakistan’s first fully digital city﻿Pakistan and Australia Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Ties﻿Global Observance Calls for Justice and Dignity: International Day of Remembrance of Slavery Victims﻿Westerly Wave Brings Storm Warnings for Upper Pakistan﻿Government Sets Clear Sugar Prices, Warns of Consequences for Violation﻿Aurat Foundation Calls for Major Tobacco Tax Hike to Curb Smoking Epidemic﻿DPM Dar Pledges to Bolster Pakistan-Azerbaijan Relations﻿Army Chief Mourns Mother’s Passing: President and PM Extend Condolences﻿Motorway Police to Launch Automatic Speed Identification in Kallar Kahar Salt Range﻿JUI-F Chief Meets CM Balochistan﻿37% Increase in Tax Collections in Sindh﻿PDMA Warns of Impending Rains in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿Islamabad admin imposes Rs955,000 fine on profiteers during Ramadan﻿People’s Party Protest Against Six Controversial Canals﻿PPP Leads Massive Shikarpur Rally Against Indus River Canal Project﻿PM Launches Seed Potato Complex to Boost Local Agriculture﻿Deadline Looms for Illegal Foreigners in Pakistan: Seven Days to Exit﻿Sindh and Turkey Collaborate on Education, Agriculture, and Culture Initiatives﻿International Attention on Kashmir: Statements from the President of AJK﻿19.9 Percent Use Tobacco, Increase in Taxes on Tobacco Demanded﻿Pakistan, Ethiopia needs to work together to make progress in economic, trade links: Gilani﻿Govt Prioritizes Road Infrastructure with 300km Projects﻿PDMA Warns of Impending Rains in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿Sindh and Turkey Collaborate on Education, Agriculture, and Culture Initiatives﻿PM Launches Seed Potato Complex to Boost Local Agriculture﻿Work underway to transform Islamabad into Pakistan’s first fully digital city﻿Westerly Wave Brings Storm Warnings for Upper Pakistan﻿37% Increase in Tax Collections in Sindh﻿CJP emphasizes increased transparency in judicial operations﻿Pakistan and Australia Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Ties﻿DPM Dar Pledges to Bolster Pakistan-Azerbaijan Relations﻿JUI-F Chief Meets CM Balochistan﻿CM Maryam Unveils Free Tractor Initiative for Wheat Farmers﻿Deadline Looms for Illegal Foreigners in Pakistan: Seven Days to Exit﻿Army Chief Mourns Mother’s Passing: President and PM Extend Condolences﻿Aurat Foundation Calls for Major Tobacco Tax Hike to Curb Smoking Epidemic﻿Government Sets Clear Sugar Prices, Warns of Consequences for Violation﻿PPP Leads Massive Shikarpur Rally Against Indus River Canal Project﻿Pakistan, Ethiopia needs to work together to make progress in economic, trade links: Gilani﻿Govt Prioritizes Road Infrastructure with 300km Projects﻿Govt Prioritizes 300km Road Infrastructure Projects Across Country﻿Global Observance Calls for Justice and Dignity: International Day of Remembrance of Slavery Victims﻿International Attention on Kashmir: Statements from the President of AJK﻿Islamabad admin imposes Rs955,000 fine on profiteers during Ramadan﻿Motorway Police to Launch Automatic Speed Identification in Kallar Kahar Salt Range﻿International Attention on Kashmir: Statements from the President of AJK﻿19.9 Percent Use Tobacco, Increase in Taxes on Tobacco Demanded﻿Pakistan and Australia Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Ties﻿PM Launches Seed Potato Complex to Boost Local Agriculture﻿PDMA Warns of Impending Rains in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿CM Maryam Unveils Free Tractor Initiative for Wheat Farmers﻿DPM Dar Pledges to Bolster Pakistan-Azerbaijan Relations﻿Govt Prioritizes Road Infrastructure with 300km Projects﻿Pakistan, Ethiopia needs to work together to make progress in economic, trade links: Gilani﻿Government Sets Clear Sugar Prices, Warns of Consequences for Violation﻿Motorway Police to Launch Automatic Speed Identification in Kallar Kahar Salt Range﻿Sindh and Turkey Collaborate on Education, Agriculture, and Culture Initiatives﻿JUI-F Chief Meets CM Balochistan﻿Global Observance Calls for Justice and Dignity: International Day of Remembrance of Slavery Victims﻿Aurat Foundation Calls for Major Tobacco Tax Hike to Curb Smoking Epidemic﻿Islamabad admin imposes Rs955,000 fine on profiteers during Ramadan﻿CJP emphasizes increased transparency in judicial operations﻿Westerly Wave Brings Storm Warnings for Upper Pakistan﻿People’s Party Protest Against Six Controversial Canals﻿Deadline Looms for Illegal Foreigners in Pakistan: Seven Days to Exit﻿Govt Prioritizes 300km Road Infrastructure Projects Across Country