The death toll from an incident of fire at a house in Sharifpura locality of Faisalabad rose to four as two more people, who had been admitted to the city’s Allied Hospital’s burns unit, died on Thursday.
Those who died were three-year-old Ibrahim and 32-year-old Nargis. Still, five people are under treatment at the unit for their injuries. In all, nine persons had been completely burnt in the incident.
On Wednesday, two children succumbed to their injuries and many others were hospitalized with serious burn wounds when an overheated laptop exploded and led to a massive fire in a house in Faisalabad. Nine people of a family, including children, received serious burn injuries after the laptop exploded.
They were rushed to Allied Hospital’s burn unit where six-year-old Dua Fatima and nine-year-old Talha breathed their last during treatment. The condition of the remaining people was said to be serious as 35 to 72 per cent of their bodies were burnt.
The blaze started in one room but soon it engulfed the whole structure. After receiving information, Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the site and brought the fire under control. According to doctors, Dua Fatima’s body was burnt 42 percent and Talha’s 38 percent.
Among the other injured, eight-year-old Iryan and Imran’s bodies were burnt 45 percent, three-year-old Ibrahim’s 70 percent, Nargis’s 72 percent, Rashida Bibi and Farhat’s 60 percent and Makki Raza’s 58 percent.