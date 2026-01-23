Karachi: Latif Textile Mills (Pvt.) Limited, a prominent player in Pakistan's textile industry, has received a positive outlook from The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA), reflecting its strategic pivot towards value-added terry towel exports. The company's move from lower-margin spinning operations to a focus on export markets in North America and Europe has been cited as a key factor in maintaining operational continuity amid challenging domestic conditions.
According to The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited, Latif Textile Mills operates a comprehensive manufacturing setup that includes 7,104 spindles, 5,560 rotors, 128 terry looms, and 102 stitching machines. The company's annual production capacity includes 10.5 million kilograms of yarn and 4.2 million kilograms of terry products. With the recent shift in strategy, Latif Textile Mills has managed to counteract subdued domestic demand and cost pressures, although energy costs remain a significant risk for the sector.
In response to these challenges, the company has implemented structural changes to reduce its energy reliance, including the installation of a 2.0MW solar capacity. This initiative aims to decrease dependence on grid and captive generation, complemented by a recent reduction in policy rates that alleviates financing costs.
Financially, Latif Textile Mills has improved its capital structure by enhancing its equity base and streamlining long-term obligations. Short-term financing was increased to support higher working capital needs, while liquidity levels remain adequate thanks to strong banking relationships. Governance continues to be sponsor-driven, with active owner participation ensuring strategic stability.
The company's focus on export-driven growth within the value-added segment, alongside energy cost optimization, is expected to bolster business resilience. Improved liquidity indicators, reflected in higher current ratios and efficient working capital management, are supported by enhanced supply chain practices. Revenue growth, improved margins, and strengthened debt coverage metrics further demonstrate Latif Textile Mills' operational efficiency.
The positive outlook remains contingent on the company's ability to sustain its enhanced operating performance and generate stable cash flows through margin normalization and a greater contribution from the terry segment.
