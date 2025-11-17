Two researchers from Shah Abdul Latif University represented Pakistan in an international chemistry conference in Saudi Arabia after receiving a fully funded grant from the American Chemical Society (ACS).
According to a statement issued by Shah Abdul Latif University on Sunday, the conference was hosted by the Saudi Chapter of the ACS at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran.
The delegation from SALU’s Institute of Chemistry included researchers Fayaz Ahmed Kunhar and Abdul Wahab Soomro. Their participation was arranged through the university’s International Student Chapter, which was established under the guidance of Faculty Advisor Dr. Bhajan Lal Bhathia and Professional Advisor Professor Dr. Wahid Bakhsh Jatoi.
Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jatoi confirmed that the Student Communities Professional Meeting Grant from the ACS fully funded the researchers’ international travel, accommodation, and event registration fees.
In a statement, Dr. Jatoi said that continuous participation in such events showcases the potential of its young researchers. He added that the conference provided students with an opportunity to present their work, exchange knowledge with international peers, and network with scientists and industry experts.
The symposium, based on the theme “Advanced Chemistry for the World,” was attended by participants from several countries including the USA, Denmark, Japan, Germany, and the UK, and it featured key lectures on sustainable solutions through chemical innovation.
Dr. Bhathia credited the university’s leadership, including Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, for providing a conducive environment for academic and international collaboration. He also acknowledged the support of Professor Dr. Khalida Parveen Mahar and Dr. Ali Raza Lashari.