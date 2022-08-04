LCCI laments loss of brave soldiers

Lahore, August 04, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic crash incident in Balochistan wherein we have lost our brave soldiers. In a condolence message, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir termed the martyrdom of six Army officials, including Lt. General Sarfraz Ali, Gen. Ali, commander of Quetta Corps, Brigadier Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz in helicopter crash a national loss.

He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is grieved by the tragic loss of our brave soldiers in the line of sacred duty. “On behalf of all members I express my heartfelt condolences to their families and pray for higher ranks for the departed souls in heaven”, the LCCI President added. Paying tribute to the martyrs’ services for the country and the nation, Mian Nauman Kabir said that these officers were selflessly engaged in relief operations disregarding the danger posed to their lives to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims.

The LCCI President added that the entire nation is indebted to them and salutes them for responding to the call of duty and providing relief to the people facing hardship due to heavy floods and bad weather. Mian Nauman Kabir prayed for the elevation of their ranks in Jannah and also expressed sympathy for their families for their irreparable loss.

