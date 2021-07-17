Levies seizes huge quantity of betel nuts; two held

ZHOB: Levies Force Zhob on Saturday claimed to have seized betel nuts worth millions of rupees in an operation in Badinzai area on National Highway of Zhob in Balochistan province. Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Zhob, Mir Shahek Baloch and Assistant Commissioner, Zhob, Rehana Gul Kakar, levies force Zhob foiled the bid of smuggling betel nuts by seizing its large quantity worth millions of rupees from a truck laden with onions in an operation conducted near Badinzai area on National Highway of Zhob. Two persons driver Umer Shah and Noorullah were also arrested.