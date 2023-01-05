LHC bars ECP from proceedings of removing Imran as PTI chief

Lahore: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan from proceedings initiated to strip Imran Khan from his position as chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

A high court bench issued the order a day after the PTI chief filed a petition against the ECP’s proceedings. He argued that the electoral body was exceeding its powers by trying to remove him as the party head, adding that the ECP issued him the notice “illegally”.

The petition maintained that the proceedings were launched against him illegally as Mr. Khan had declared his assets before the ECP. It requested the LHC to suspend the ECP notice sent to Imran Khan as well as stop it from taking further action before the final verdict. Last month, the ECP initiated proceedings to remove Khan as the PTI chief following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference. In October last, the ECP disqualified Imran Khan under Article 63(1) (p) for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” in the Toshakhana case.