Low-level flood hits Balochistan after heavy rainfall

QUETTA: Low level floods unleashed by heavy rainfall continued to ravage Balochistan on Wednesday, leaving several districts of the country’s southwestern region devastated.

Clips shared online showed several districts in northern Balochistan flooded as people escape from the worst-hit areas. The country’s sparsely populated region came under the influence of a strong westerly system where heavy downpours continued for more than 12 hours.

Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Pashin, Toba Achakzai, Ziarat, Muslim Bagh, Bostan, Qila Saifullah, and Loralai are the worst-hit areas. Several arteries in mineral-rich region have been affected by recent flooding. Levies officials said Quetta Chaman highway has been also affected by the flood water.

Meanwhile, a countrywide rainy spell is expected from today with thunderstorms and hailstorms in occasional gaps which can cause damage to crops. The new weather system is expected to continue by the end of this month.

Met Office warned of landslides in hilly areas of Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan, during recent rain spells, urging tourists to remain cautious over the period.