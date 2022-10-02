Mach levies arrests two POs, seizes 12kg hashish

MACH: Mach levies claimed to have apprehended two proclaimed offenders and seized 12kg hashish in two different operations conducted in Mach area of district Kachhi in Balochistan province on Sunday.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Kachhi, Imran Ibrahim Bangulzai, staff of levies station, Mach under the supervision of Liaquat Ali Raisani, Incharge, Levies Station, Mach arrested two proclaimed offenders Abdul Razaq and Muhammad Ibrahim, residents of Quetta, involved in dacoity of pickup load with fish, in an operation conducted in Mach area of district Kachi.

Separately, staff of levies station, Mach led by Incharge, Levies Station, Mach recovered 12kg hashish from the hidden cavities of 86-vehicle No.AAK-084 in an operation conducted in Mach. Talking to media, including PPI, Liaquat Ali Raisani, Incharge, Levies Station, Mach said, “It is our duty to root out social evils and maintain law and order situation in Bolan area of district Kachhi”.