ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim was accorded a warm welcome at his arrival here at the Prime Minister (PM) House in Islamabad on Thursday.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received him at the main gate. National anthems of the two brotherly countries were played. Later, the Malaysian Prime Minister inspected the guard of honour, presented to him by a smartly turned out contingent of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif introduced the Malaysian Prime Minister with his cabinet members, while the Malaysian Prime Minister introduced members of his delegation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim also planted a sapling at the Prime Minister House.