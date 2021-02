Karachi:A man was killed in a traffic accident near a shopping centre in Baldia area of Karachi on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, an unknown vehicle hit the man, aged 30, near a shopping centre in Baldia area of the city. As a result, he died on the spot. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained yet. The body was rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere among the family members and relatives.